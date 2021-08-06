GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 5%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02. 75,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 782,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$838.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

