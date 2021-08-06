Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 17,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

