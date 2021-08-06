GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0013

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $192,987.59 and approximately $196.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001191 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

