Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

GSBD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. 776,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

