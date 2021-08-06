Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc Purchases 26,200 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) major shareholder Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc purchased 10,328 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Goldman Sachs & Co. Llc bought 2,500 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.17 on Friday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

