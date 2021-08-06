Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRWU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000.

Shares of PGRWU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

