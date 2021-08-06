Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AppFolio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 84.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

