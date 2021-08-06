Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $446,000.

Shares of PTOCU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

