Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.