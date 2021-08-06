Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,431 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ryerson worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of RYI stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $717.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.