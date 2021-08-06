Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Yellowstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YSAC. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

