Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

