Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
