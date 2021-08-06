GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

GDRX opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,518,938 shares worth $53,841,143. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

