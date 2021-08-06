Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $3.72 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $444.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

