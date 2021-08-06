Goodwin Investment Advisory Sells 9,715 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,784 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64.

