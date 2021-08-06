Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,222. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

