Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $129,516.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00894108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00097970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.