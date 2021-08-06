GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 14,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.