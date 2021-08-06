Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.20. 147,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,931. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.