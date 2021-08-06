Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 765.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

