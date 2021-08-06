Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

JWN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

