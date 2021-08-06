Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 211 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $290.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,049. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

