GravityCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $26,091.04 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,091.04 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00115926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00151037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,686.32 or 0.99816127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.00799118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,101,034 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.