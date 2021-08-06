Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 13,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

