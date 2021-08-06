Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

Shares of GPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

