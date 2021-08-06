Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Veritiv worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $969.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.