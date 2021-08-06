Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $310,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,895,000 after acquiring an additional 467,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

