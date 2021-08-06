Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.