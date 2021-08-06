Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,556 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

