Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,001 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $289.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.