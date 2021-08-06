Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 383 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in South State were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,749,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in South State by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in South State by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in South State by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 941,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18. South State Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.