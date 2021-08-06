Great-West Lifeco Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.21.

TSE:GWO opened at C$38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.96. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$25.06 and a 12-month high of C$38.38.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

