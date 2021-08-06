Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.21.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.48. 157,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock has a market cap of C$35.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$25.17 and a 52 week high of C$38.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

