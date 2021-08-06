Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.21.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.18 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$25.06 and a twelve month high of C$38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.96. The company has a market cap of C$35.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

