Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.15

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 10,300,965 shares changing hands.

GGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £689.53 million and a P/E ratio of -176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.15.

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

