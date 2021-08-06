Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

