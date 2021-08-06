Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.02% and a negative return on equity of 134.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 143,419 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

