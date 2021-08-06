Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $3,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

