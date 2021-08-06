Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $496,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

