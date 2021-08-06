Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

