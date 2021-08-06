Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.