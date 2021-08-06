Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $129.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

