Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,055 by Analysts at Barclays

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,101.25 ($27.45).

Shares of LON GRG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,860 ($37.37). The stock had a trading volume of 123,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,633.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,882 ($37.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

