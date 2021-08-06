Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

