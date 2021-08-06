Guggenheim Begins Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.35.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 168.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

