Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 224,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

