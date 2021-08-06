Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($11.24).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.