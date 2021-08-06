Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE HASI opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,822,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

