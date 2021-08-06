Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.76

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and traded as low as $83.61. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 3,123 shares changing hands.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

