Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBRID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of HBRID opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

